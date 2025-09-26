This gorgeous house at Waringfield Park in Moira is on the market with Colliers New Homes priced at offers around £850,000.

Once approaching this property you enter through the private gates which lead to the parking and turning space in front of landscaped gardens and the detached garage and stores – one immediately gets the feeling that this is a property which has been built with precision and has been looked after immaculately since occupation. The entrance hall doubles as a reception area with space for large dining and entertaining and with doors leading to the gardens, off here is the formal drawing room with gas fire, feature mantlepiece and windows and glazed doors bringing in natural light. Across the hall is the family room, again with gas fire which feels very homely and welcoming.

To the rear of this home is the living dining kitchen – a fantastic room with full suite of built in appliances, marble worktops and detailing and spaces for casual island dining, casual dining and an area to watch television and relax. From here is a large boot room / utility room and a store / drying room. Upstairs there is an open landing hallway with space for study area and store room which leads to four good sized bedroom suites, all with dressing rooms / areas and shower or bathrooms - plenty of space for a wide range of family requirements.

Outside to the sides and rear are a number of cleverly positioned patios to attract morning and evenning sun which overlook lawns, with colourful and stylishly designed landscaping all in about 0.4 acres of private and enclosed gardens.

