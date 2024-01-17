This gorgeous Victorian red brick property is a stone’s throw from Wallace Park in the heart of Lisburn
The internal accommodation is spacious throughout, suitable to a range of prospective purchasers.
Many original features are in place such as cornicing, picture rails, and fireplaces.
On the ground floor the reception hall leads to a beautiful lounge with feature fireplace, a separate living room and a shower room.
The lower ground floor comprises an excellent kitchen with dining area, a separate dining room, a pantry and an utility room.
On the first and second floors there are four double bedrooms and study, a bathroom and sun room.
Outside, there is a large private garden in lawn to the rear along with detached garage and parking to front.