Register
BREAKING
This gorgeous home is on the market nowThis gorgeous home is on the market now
This gorgeous home is on the market now

This gorgeous Victorian red brick property is a stone’s throw from Wallace Park in the heart of Lisburn

This attractive red brick Victorian semi-detached home situated in a most convenient location at 26 Belfast Road in Lisburn, just moments from Wallace Park is on the market with Ulster Property Sales priced at £275,000.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT

The internal accommodation is spacious throughout, suitable to a range of prospective purchasers.

Many original features are in place such as cornicing, picture rails, and fireplaces.

On the ground floor the reception hall leads to a beautiful lounge with feature fireplace, a separate living room and a shower room.

The lower ground floor comprises an excellent kitchen with dining area, a separate dining room, a pantry and an utility room.

On the first and second floors there are four double bedrooms and study, a bathroom and sun room.

Outside, there is a large private garden in lawn to the rear along with detached garage and parking to front.

This gorgeous home is on the market now

1. Take a look inside this Victorian property in the heart of Lisburn

This gorgeous home is on the market now Photo: Ulster Property Sales

This gorgeous home is on the market now

2. Take a look inside this Victorian property in the heart of Lisburn

This gorgeous home is on the market now Photo: Ulster Property Sales

This gorgeous home is on the market now

3. Take a look inside this Victorian property in the heart of Lisburn

This gorgeous home is on the market now Photo: Ulster Property Sales

This gorgeous home is on the market now

4. Take a look inside this Victorian property in the heart of Lisburn

This gorgeous home is on the market now Photo: Ulster Property Sales

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianLisburnUlster