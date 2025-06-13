On the market with Taylor Patterson Estate Agents, the house is priced at offers around £615,000.

This fine period home whilst retaining a host of original features, has in recent years been updated and extended to create a wonderful family home offering spacious and practical accommodation including four receptions and five bedrooms.

Enjoying a superb location, many amenities are within walking distance including leading schools, the train station, Wallace Park and the town centre itself.

Accommodation comprises in brief:- Entrance Porch; Reception Hall; Cloaks/Shower Room; Drawing Room; Lounge; Dining/Family Room; Kitchen open plan to Dining and Living Area; Utility Room.

First floor: Spacious Split Landing; Principal Bedroom with Ensuite Shower Room; four further Bedrooms; Home Office/Bedroom 6; Bathroom.

Specification includes: Oil fired central heating; Double glazed windows; Alarm system; original features; open plan Kitchen/Dining/Living space with glazed doors and picture windows providing a most pleasant open aspect over gardens and across to school playing fields.

Outside: Wrought iron gates to entrance. Long tarmacadam driveway leading to spacious parking area to side. Gardens to front and side in lawn with hedge borders.

Enclosed rear garden in lawn with hedge and fence surround. Extensive timber decked patio area. Garden Shed. Large double storage shed in rear yard area.

