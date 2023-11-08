This most impressive and substantial detached residence at 2 Oak Hill in Lisburn, occupies a mature and private setting within this exclusive location close to Sprucefield, Hillsborough and Lisburn.

The spacious and highly adaptable accommodation, which is on the market with Henry Graham Estate Agents, priced at offers around £650,000, extends to nearly 3000 square feet and offers three large reception rooms and four double bedrooms with ensuite facilities.

In addition to the main house, there is an adjoining self contained bungalow extending to approximately 955 square feet and offering excellent potential as accommodation for an elderly relative or possible business use.

Outside, there are mature gardens with private aspects and ample parking areas leading to a large triple garage with external steps leading to very useful loft storage.

Oak Hill is a small development of only three similar properties, ideally placed to give easy access to Sprucefield, M1 motorway and A1 dual carriageway, making it perfect for commuting to many locations both north and south of the border

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Lisburn home This spacious property is on the market now Photo: Henry Graham

