‘Rathmullan’ 210 Crawfordsburn Road, Crawfordsburn, Bangor is arguably one of the finest and most iconic properties to be introduced to the sales market within the North Down Area for many years

Set on a substantial site with uninterrupted countryside and sea Views over Belfast Lough and towards Scotland beyond, this property is arguably one of the most stunning properties in Northern Ireland.

This opulent and spacious family home, which is being marketed by Independent Property Estates Ltd for offers over £1,750,000, was built approximately ten years ago, provides exceptional accommodation for entertaining, offering ideal family living for today’s modern and growing family or for simply sitting back and inhaling and seeing all that these mesmeric views have to offer.

A magnificent commanding family residence over three floors in one of the most sought-after locations in North Down, this commanding home is perfect for the ever-growing family.

With Crawfordsburn Country Park and Crawfordsburn Village located minutes away, ‘Rathmullan’ is within walking distance from the coastal path at Crawfordsburn Beach, leading to Brompton Bay and Bangor in one direction and Helens Bay and beyond in the other direction.

The attention to detail and finish throughout this home is undeniably the last word in luxury. The work and time spent in planning, placement, design and build of this luxury home was meticulous, right down to the name – Rathmullan. Rath coming from the Irish term of a Ringfort and Mullan due to this Property’s location in the Townland of Ballymullan. The property is situated within one of the most sought-after residential locations in North Down and is the epitome of exemplary design.You cannot help but be overwhelmed by the quality specification of this turn-key residence, built by the current owners in 2013.

Over its three floors, 210 Crawfordsburn Road covers approximately 5,600 sq. ft., offering superb accommodation, generous living space and breathtaking, award-winning mature landscaped gardens that must be seen to be believed.

This unique family home, designed by Barry Patterson Architects and built by Richard Agnew of NewXross Developments to an unparalleled standard of workmanship, is positioned in a secluded elevated site taking advantage of the stunning mixture of Countryside and Sea Views.

Situated in the prestigious Crawfordsburn Area of Bangor it is mere yards away from the National Trust Coastal Walk, Crawfordsburn Country Park and the Old Inn Crawfordsburn, owned by the Galgorm Collection.Rathmullan is accessed via a sweeping Driveway that provides ample secure parking. From there you enter the grand entrance hall, with its Italian-porcelain-tiled floors, which sets the tone for what is to come as you start your journey through this luxurious home.

1 . Take a look inside this magnificent family home This modern residence is on the market now Photo: Independent Property Estates

