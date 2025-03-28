This stunning detached family home is in a popular Lisburn development

This property, number five in the development, is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents and is priced at offers around £455,000.

The house comprises of a bright and spacious entrance hall, downstairs WC, two separate front reception rooms plus sun room, an open plan kitchen dining living space with integrated appliances, utility room, five well-appointed bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms and a separate family bathroom with modern white suite.

The property further benefits from double glazing throughout, oil fired central heating, tarmac driveway with off street parking for several cars, enclosed spacious rear garden with paved patio areas and a garage.

FEATURES

A most impressive and well presented detached villa occupying a prime setting within this exclusive cul de sac development

Spacious lounge with feature fireplace and hearth / cloakroom with low flush suite

Spacious luxury kitchen/dining/living area with range of integrated appliances and island / utility room

Five good sized bedrooms (two with luxury shower room en suite)

Spacious luxury family bathroom

Enclosed and north facing rear garden with private aspects and fantastic patio areas, perfect for both relaxing and entertaining

Garage plus tarmac driveway / oak internal doors

Oil fired central heating / pvc double glazed windows with flared reveals

