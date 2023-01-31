This attractive detached villa has been designed and finished to an extremely high specification and is situated on an excellent site, combining the benefits of countryside rural life and offering the potential for stables or business storage space with small yard.

Situated at 33A Killysorrell Road, Dromore, BT25 1LD, this four bedroom detached home is on the market with Templeton Robinson, priced at offers around £575,000.

The property offers bright and spacious accommodation which has been beautifully presented and tastefully decorated by its current owners providing luxury accommodation whilst retaining a feeling of warmth and character.

This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a modern luxury family home in a beautiful rural location, which can only be fully appreciated on internal inspection.

Features

Constructed in 2015 by its current owners with a high specification throughout

Some rooms remain unfinished (Lounge, Bathroom and Room over garage) allowing any prospective purchasers to put their 'own stamp' on it

Four well-proportioned bedrooms (two shower room ensuite) plus separate Study on the ground floor

Three spacious reception rooms (Lounge, Formal Dining and Sunroom)

Room over garage ideal for Home office/Cinema/Gym or similar

Under floor heating to ground floor (radiators to first floor)

Integrated Beam Vacuum system

Solid Bison concrete first floor throughout

uPVC double glazed windows (part triple glazing to Sunroom)

Large double Garage with separate WC

Situated on c. 1.2 acres in total to include large outbuilding and rear paddock

