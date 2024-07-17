This stunning family home enjoys fantastic views over the countryside

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:02 BST
Boasting an elevated site of approx 1.6 acres and enjoying fabulous views over open countryside to Sieve Croob and the Mourne Mountains, this fabulous family home extends to approximately 3000 sq ft and is finished to a most exacting standard.

The property at 123a Saintfield Road in Lisburn is on the market with Michael Chandler Estate Agents priced at £750,000.

Viewers will immediately be impressed by the level of finish throughout, from the contemporary floating staircase to the luxurious sanitary ware and high-spec kitchen with integrated appliances, complete with seamless Corian worktops.

The accommodation comprises an inviting reception hall with contemporary tiling and a feature staircase, the living room offers views to the front and a wood-burning stove ensuring a warm and relaxing atmosphere.

The magnificent kitchen with a separate utility room features a range of integrated appliances and breakfast bar with Corian worktops, which is then open plan to the dining area and a relaxing family room.

Of special note is the sun room with solid wooden flooring, attractive gas fire and vaulted ceiling - a fantastic space to unwind and relax.

Completing the ground floor is an excellent guest suite with a bedroom and a luxurious bathroom - an excellent option for a dependent relative or fourth bedroom.

On the first floor there is an office, bedrooms two and three with a shared en suite shower room, a balcony to bedroom two and the master suite encompassing a spacious bedroom, media wall, incredible bathroom and dressing room leading to a further balcony.

Externally there are electronic entrance gates leading a sweeping driveway with generous parking areas and a fabulous detached garage with an insulated electric door.

There are two extensive decked areas with external power supply and feature lighting providing fabulous areas to relax, unwind and entertain.

