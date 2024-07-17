The property at 123a Saintfield Road in Lisburn is on the market with Michael Chandler Estate Agents priced at £750,000.

Viewers will immediately be impressed by the level of finish throughout, from the contemporary floating staircase to the luxurious sanitary ware and high-spec kitchen with integrated appliances, complete with seamless Corian worktops.

The accommodation comprises an inviting reception hall with contemporary tiling and a feature staircase, the living room offers views to the front and a wood-burning stove ensuring a warm and relaxing atmosphere.

The magnificent kitchen with a separate utility room features a range of integrated appliances and breakfast bar with Corian worktops, which is then open plan to the dining area and a relaxing family room.

Of special note is the sun room with solid wooden flooring, attractive gas fire and vaulted ceiling - a fantastic space to unwind and relax.

Completing the ground floor is an excellent guest suite with a bedroom and a luxurious bathroom - an excellent option for a dependent relative or fourth bedroom.

On the first floor there is an office, bedrooms two and three with a shared en suite shower room, a balcony to bedroom two and the master suite encompassing a spacious bedroom, media wall, incredible bathroom and dressing room leading to a further balcony.

Externally there are electronic entrance gates leading a sweeping driveway with generous parking areas and a fabulous detached garage with an insulated electric door.

There are two extensive decked areas with external power supply and feature lighting providing fabulous areas to relax, unwind and entertain.

1 . Take a look inside this stunning family home This Lisburn property is on the market now Photo: Michael Chandler

