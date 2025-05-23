This stunning family home has everything you could dream of, including an indoor pool

This modern property at 24 Harmony Hill Lisburn, on the market with Fetherstons Estate Agents priced at offers over £825,000, provides spacious family accommodation which is finished and presented to an exceptional standard and specification.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises an impressive reception hall which leads to the four generous reception rooms and a magnificent fitted kitchen which is open plan to family and dining areas and has access to and overlooks the rear garden. In addition, there is a utility room and a ground floor cloakroom with guest WC.

On the first floor there are five well-proportioned bedrooms, four with ensuite facilities along with a family bathroom.

This immaculately presented internal accommodation is perfectly complemented by the generous site which provides landscaped, private mature gardens and a sheltered paved patio area.

In addition, the property benefits from a superb leisure annex which includes a games room, swimming pool with sauna, hot tub and changing room facilities.

