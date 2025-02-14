The fabulous four bedroom property, at 35 Tullyard Road, Lisburn, is on the market with Featherstons Estate Agents priced at offers around £985,000.

This property provides excellent accommodation and superb landscaped external space with incredible views of Belfast and the Lagan Valley.

In addition there is a detached garage with potential for conversion (subject to relevant permissions) into an annex suitable for those requiring a space to work from home, or for a live in carer, nanny, or relative.

The original property has been mirrored in layout by the current new dwelling that now occupies the site.

This newly constructed property was designed by renowned local architect Jonathan Todd and the attention to detail and thought that has gone into the home can only be fully appreciated by viewing the house.

The accommodation provides an incredible living space suitable for modern family living with the views showcased and framed from as many rooms as possible.

Internally the property has been presented to the highest of standards throughout.

Generous flexible family accommodation is on offer with special note to the open plan living / dining / kitchen area, first floor lounge, and master bedroom suite with ensuite bathroom and patio access.

There are landscaped low maintenance gardens in lawn and an impressive terrace and BBQ area suitable for outdoor entertaining.

Both the residence and grounds will accommodate for the needs of a range of buyers; particularly those who like to entertain family and friends. For those with equestrian interests there are excellent stables and training facilities close by.

