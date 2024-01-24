Register
This gorgeous five-bedroom home at 24 Ballyvannon Road, Glenavy is on the market now with The Agent priced at offers over £595,950.
Published 24th Jan 2024, 16:01 GMT
The country home is set in stunning landscaped gardens laid in an array of mature shrubs, trees, lawns and a patio.

The drawing room has a wood-burning stove, and the sun room has double doors to the garden.

The three tone kitchen includes a range of high and low level units, an island, double Belfast style sink with mixer taps, granite worktops, fully tiled floor, Aga, and built in dishwasher.

Upstairs, bedroom one includes a built-in wardrobe, and an ensuite with walk-in shower.

There are four further bedrooms upstairs, as well as a family bathroom with a freestanding bath.

Outside there is an adjoining hard-core yard with a large workshop.

For further information or to book a viewing contact The Agent on 028 3868 0707 or email [email protected].

