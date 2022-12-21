This recently extended and extensively refurbished semi detached cottage is nestled in the heart of Royal Hillsborough.

This deceptively spacious and exceptionally well presented property at 14 Park Street, Royal Hillsborough, is on the market with Henry Graham Estate Agents and has an asking price of offers in the region of £575,000.

The property also includes a self contained one bedroom Coach House, which could be used for Air B&B or additional accommodation.

Set in a highly desirable and convenient location within easy walking distance to the village centre, forest park and lakeside walks, the property includes a spacious drawing room and dining area with multi fuel stove.

There is a luxury fitted kitchen and dining area with island unit and quartz worktops.

There are three good sized bedrooms, as well as a study.

The spacious luxury bathroom includes a free standing roll top bath and large walk In shower.

An enclosed courtyard patio garden with a spiral staircase leads to a south facing large balcony.

The Coach House comprises and open plan lounge and kitchen, utility room with low flush suite, one bedroom with double doors to south facing balcony and luxury shower room.

This sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire a most outstanding property within the historic village of Royal Hillsborough. The accommodation and the additional coach house offer unlimited potential and adaptability to suit a wide variety of requirements, viewing is essential to appreciate fully, this exceptional home.

