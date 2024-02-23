This three bedroom-detached property is on the market now with The Agent priced at offers over £329,950.
FEATURES:
ENTRANCE HALL:
panel and glazed front door
single panel radiator
fully tiled floor
storage under the stairs
double panel radiator
power points
LOUNGE: 16‘5“ x 14‘3“
French doors leading onto patio
Two double panel radiators
bay window
wood panelling on wall
KITCHEN: 10’6“ x 16‘2”
luxury range of high and low level units
granite worktops
built in range master
built in fridge
built in freezer
built in dishwasher
double sink with mixer taps
display cabinets
wine rack
UTILITY ROOM:
A range of high and low level units
plumbed for automatic washing machine
single drainer sink unit with mixer taps
Fully tiled floor
single panel radiator
downstairs WC
DINING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM: 14‘2“ x 10‘9“
French doors leading onto rear patio
double panel radiator
power points
FIRST FLOOR LANDING:
BEDROOM ONE: 13‘10“ x 11‘4“
built-in wardrobe
double panel radiator
built in mirrored sliding door wardrobe
ENSUITE:
walk-in shower
low flush WC
wash hand basin
partially tiled walls
fully tiled floor
single panel radiator
BEDROOM TWO: 9‘3“ x 13‘11“
single panel radiator
power points
BEDROOM THREE: 7‘11“ x 7‘11“
single panel radiator
power points
BATHROOM:
bath with telephone style shower attachment
low flush WC
pedestal wash hand basin
walk-in shower
fully tiled floor
partially tiled walls
double panel radiator
OUTSIDE:
low maintenance rear garden laid in artificial lawn
front garden laid in lawn and shrubs with patio
tarmac driveway