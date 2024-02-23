Register
BREAKING

This stunning Lisburn property is the ideal family home

This beautiful picture perfect house at 36 Ballentine Gardens in Lisburn is the ideal family home.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 14:56 GMT

This three bedroom-detached property is on the market now with The Agent priced at offers over £329,950.

FEATURES:

ENTRANCE HALL:

panel and glazed front door

single panel radiator

fully tiled floor

storage under the stairs

double panel radiator

power points

LOUNGE: 16‘5“ x 14‘3“

French doors leading onto patio

Two double panel radiators

bay window

wood panelling on wall

KITCHEN: 10’6“ x 16‘2”

luxury range of high and low level units

granite worktops

built in range master

built in fridge

built in freezer

built in dishwasher

double sink with mixer taps

display cabinets

wine rack

UTILITY ROOM:

A range of high and low level units

plumbed for automatic washing machine

single drainer sink unit with mixer taps

Fully tiled floor

single panel radiator

downstairs WC

DINING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM: 14‘2“ x 10‘9“

French doors leading onto rear patio

double panel radiator

power points

FIRST FLOOR LANDING:

BEDROOM ONE: 13‘10“ x 11‘4“

built-in wardrobe

double panel radiator

built in mirrored sliding door wardrobe

ENSUITE:

walk-in shower

low flush WC

wash hand basin

partially tiled walls

fully tiled floor

single panel radiator

BEDROOM TWO: 9‘3“ x 13‘11“

single panel radiator

power points

BEDROOM THREE: 7‘11“ x 7‘11“

single panel radiator

power points

BATHROOM:

bath with telephone style shower attachment

low flush WC

pedestal wash hand basin

walk-in shower

fully tiled floor

partially tiled walls

double panel radiator

OUTSIDE:

low maintenance rear garden laid in artificial lawn

front garden laid in lawn and shrubs with patio

tarmac driveway

This picture perfect house is on the market now

1. Take a look inside this gorgeous Lisburn home

This picture perfect house is on the market now Photo: The Agent

This picture perfect house is on the market now

2. Take a look inside this gorgeous Lisburn home

This picture perfect house is on the market now Photo: The Agent

This picture perfect house is on the market now

3. Take a look inside this gorgeous Lisburn home

This picture perfect house is on the market now Photo: The Agent

This picture perfect house is on the market now

4. Take a look inside this gorgeous Lisburn home

This picture perfect house is on the market now Photo: The Agent

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lisburn