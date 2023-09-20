This stunning modern family home is nestled in the Aghalee countryside

This property at 2a Brankins Island Road Aghalee is nestled in the scenic countryside of Aghalee, this impressive 4-bedroom, 3-reception room, 3-story detached home offers both luxury and tranquillity.

Built in 2006, the property, which boasts modern amenities and picturesque views in every direction, is on the market with Henry Graham Estate Agents priced at £415,000.

As you approach the property, you'll be greeted by a private tarmac driveway and ample parking space. The detached garage provides additional storage and parking options.

The interior of the home is equally impressive. The ground floor features three reception rooms, including a custom-built bar area outside perfect for entertaining guests. The high electrical specification, complete with USB sockets, ensures your modern needs are met.

Upstairs, you'll find four spacious bedrooms, providing ample accommodation for a family or guests. The stunning countryside views and a view of the Lough can be enjoyed from various rooms in the house.

The mature trees at the rear of the property offer privacy and a sense of serenity. The total site spans 0.75 acres, including the driveway, allowing plenty of space for outdoor activities and landscaping.

