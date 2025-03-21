Featuring sleek architectural design by McGarry Moon Architects, Carnaughliss House at 23 Carn Road, Crumlin is on the market with John Minnis Estate Agents priced at offers over £880,000.

The property offers expansive open-concept living spaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the home with natural light.

High end finishes, gourmet kitchen and spa like sanitary ware offer unparalleled comfort, while smart home technology enhances convenience.

Perfectly blending style and function, this home is a masterpiece of modern living.

The accommodation is spread across three floors, providing impressive and adaptable space throughout.

It is impossible to find a section of the house without a spectacular outlook and the ground floor area does not disappoint with it's contemporary and sleek kitchen, along with the open plan living areas.

On the upper level is a spectacular entertaining area which provides access to the generous wrap around balcony with unrivalled views across the countryside.

There are also three bedrooms on this floor, principal with ensuite shower room and a separate family bathroom.

To one end of the home, the previously integral garage has been adapted to create wonderful separate living accommodation which boasts a lounge, modern kitchen, shower room and bedroom with walk in dressing area.

The basement area of the home has dual access points and provides superb additional living accommodation with a further two bedrooms, as well as the option to utilise it for business purposes.

Further to that, there is a plant room with excellent storage facilities.

Externally there is a wealth of space, with the site extending to around 0.4 acres.

Accessed via a private laneway, a pillared entrance leads to tarmac drive for ample parking, immaculate gardens laid in lawns surround the property, as well as paved patio areas enhanced with exterior lighting making this home a spectacle day or night.

