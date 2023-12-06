This stunning property enjoys a tranquil rural setting in the heart of the Moira countryside

Enjoying a tranquil, rural setting, this property at 5 Megarrystown Road is conveniently placed between the Villages of Royal Hillsborough (4 miles) and Moira (3 miles).

This gorgeous property is on the market with Taylor Patterson Estate Agents priced at offers around £550,000.

An impressive walled entrance with twin sets of pillars and aluminium sliding gateway sets the tone for what this fine country residence has to offer.

Approached by a long tarmacadam driveway, dissecting spacious lawns to front and side extending to approximately 1.5 acres, the property enjoys a delightful elevated setting, bounded by and affording panoramic views of surrounding countryside.

Internally, the well-proportioned and practical family accommodation of circa 3,000 sq.ft. is finished to a most stylish and luxurious specification throughout.

Outside, the long driveway leads to spacious parking to both front and side, with a detached Double Garage.

Spacious gardens to the front, sides and rear are in lawn, as well as an extensive cobble paved patio area and raised timber entertaining deck, ideal for soaking up the sun and views through the day and late into summer evenings.

For those wishing to commute, both the A1 dual carriageway flyover at Hillsborough and the Motorway network at Moira roundabout only approximately 3.2 and 4 miles away respectively, whilst Sprucefield and Dromore are also all within easy reach.

Take a look inside this gorgeous Moira home This countryside residence is on the market now Photo: Taylor Patterson

