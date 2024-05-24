This private and gated home, on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers over £945,000, is set back and hidden concealed by mature boundaries and enjoys surrounding aspects over open countryside with views across to Lough Neagh to the front.

Set in grounds extending to approximately 1.75 acres that have been landscaped by Cameron Landscapes comprising mature lawns, fully paved patio area, sheltered Barbeque area, children[‘s play area, Tennis Court, and extensive variety of mature specimen shrubs and trees.

A home of distinction presenting a complementary blend of traditional design with contemporary finishes and a host of modern convenience, such as Loxone Smart Home System that provides app. controlled functions to the lighting and heating systems (each room is thermostatically controlled).

Furthermore, it offers high end finishes throughout to include solid wood floor, marble floor tiling, Bang & Olufsen integrated audio system (internal and external) plus a luxury kitchen by Robinson Interiors with range of high end integrated appliances.

In addition to all of the above the property also benefits from an attractive detached cottage.

An ideal family annex, office or business space with its own kitchen, shower room and flexible reception areas.

As well as a substantial integrated garage the property also offers a large detached garage with adjacent carport.

