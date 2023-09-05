This stunning property in Royal Hillsborough has classical timeless elegance, superb design, and exceptional quality

Downshire Estate Agents are delighted to present to the market, a distinguished detached residence, located in a select and exclusive development, only minutes from the heart of Royal Hillsborough, and admired for its classical timeless elegance, superb design, and exceptional quality construction.

The stunning property at 12 Royal Park Avenue, which is on the market priced at offers over £695,000, is undoubtedly one of the most desirable addresses in this historic and picturesque village.

Extending to over 2000 sq ft, this captivating home sets an extraordinarily high standard of finish.

The current owners have invested considerable time, effort, and expense to create the ultimate in luxury bespoke interiors, and the graceful fusion of traditional architectural features and contemporary amenities perfectly showcase meticulously presented accommodation with an impeccable designer finish throughout.

Upon entering the impressive hallway, with its high corniced ceiling and luxurious polished maple wood flooring, a sense of grandeur immediately emanates, which carries through to the gracious drawing room, and cosy living room, both with feature fireplaces and sash windows overlooking the landscaped front gardens.

The heart of this home lies within the expansive open plan kitchen with a feature island and breakfast bar, open to dining room and leading to the relaxing sunroom, creating an organic layout maximising natural light, and perfect for entertaining, with feature French doors to the rear garden and patios. A guest w.c. and utility room complete the accommodation on ground level.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms, two with luxury en-suite shower rooms, and a principal family bathroom.

The indulgent master suite, which was previously two bedrooms knocked into one. now spans the entire width of the house, and boasts the ultimate in lavish luxury, incorporating a full size fully fitted dressing room with feature window seat and a spacious contemporary en-suite with wet room style walk- in shower.

The exterior offers beautifully landscaped and manicured gardens, with an open aspect to the front and a fully enclosed walled garden to the rear, laid in lawns with a mature selection of well-established plants and shrubs and boasting brick block and stone patio areas providing a tranquil oasis of calm to unwind or host al fresco gatherings.

The brick-block driveway accommodates up to four cars and leads to a matching semi-detached garage.

