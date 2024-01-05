Situated within the esteemed ‘Governors Gate’ development in Royal Hillsborough, this former Show House is undeniably a splendid property.

1 Governors Gate Manor, on the market with Gerard McClinton Estate Agents, priced at offers over £635,000, stands out as one of the most visually appealing homes in this development, boasting a striking Neo Gothic design, a prominent lead spire, and an exquisite stone facade.

The meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship evident in this property is truly awe-inspiring.

Nestled away on a spacious corner plot featuring an impressive driveway entrance, you immediately sense the grandeur upon arriving at this property.

Upon entering, a welcoming reception hallway greets visitors, complete with a captivating fireplace and a cloakroom/wc.

The hallway leads to two separate sitting rooms (one currently utilized as a fourth bedroom), as well as a sizable open plan dining kitchen and living area. This room is bathed in natural light, with its double doors opening onto the beautiful rear garden and patio area.

The bespoke, hand painted kitchen boasts high-quality country-style units, complemented by marble worktops, display cabinets, and a central island with seating. Additionally, there is a separate utility area with ample storage and space for appliances.

Ascending to the first floor, one is greeted by a landing featuring a double-height window, flooding the property with an abundance of natural light.

This floor comprises three bedrooms in total, including two generously proportioned double rooms and a master bedroom with a contemporary en-suite shower room. Completing the accommodation on this level is a family bathroom featuring a freestanding roll top bath.

Externally, the front of the property exudes sheer beauty, surrounded by well-maintained gardens, a driveway capable of accommodating multiple vehicles, and a detached garage with an electric door, as well as its own wc and storage space above.

To the rear, a spacious lawn garden awaits and is perfect for family entertainment.

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Neo Gothic home This property in Royal Hillsborough is on the market now Photo: Gerard McClinton Estate Agents

2 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Neo Gothic home This property in Royal Hillsborough is on the market now Photo: Gerard McClinton Estate Agents

3 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Neo Gothic home This property in Royal Hillsborough is on the market now Photo: Gerard McClinton Estate Agents