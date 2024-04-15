This stylish three bedroom penthouse apartment in Greenisland, County Antrim has spectacular views over Belfast Lough

Apartment 6, 84 Shore Road, Greenisland is a stylish penthouse apartment with spectacular view over Belfast Lough.
By Helena McManus
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:19 BST

Located in a small exclusive apartment block with private parking, this marvellous home has three bedrooms including a master with en-suite.

Tastefully presented throughout, it has a modern fitted kitchen and three accessible balcony/terrace areas for private outdoor space.

The property is on the market with Forsythe Residential Ltd for offers in the region of £290,000.

For more information, click here.

The exterior of the contemporary penthouse apartment.

Entrance to the apartment.

Entrance hallway with storage cupboard, Beam vacuum system unit, and double doors opening to living/kitchen area.

Open plan kitchen/living space with spectacular views.

