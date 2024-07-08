The property has a lounge with feature inglenook style fireplace, a luxury fitted kitchen open plan to the dining area and family room, and four well appointed bedrooms including a master with excellent en-suite facilities.
There is also a three piece family bathroom suite with a free standing roll top bath, a large utility room with attached store, and a basement suited to a variety of uses.
The property benefits from a oil fired central heating and double glazing.
To the exterior is a large detached outbuilding, gardens, a paddock, and two stables.
It is on the market for offers over £475,000 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.
