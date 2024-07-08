This superb four bedroom renovated farmhouse in County Antrim benefits from gardens, a paddock and stables

By Helena McManus
Published 8th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Number 141, Templepatrick Road is a beautifully renovated detached farmhouse in the Doagh area.

The property has a lounge with feature inglenook style fireplace, a luxury fitted kitchen open plan to the dining area and family room, and four well appointed bedrooms including a master with excellent en-suite facilities.

There is also a three piece family bathroom suite with a free standing roll top bath, a large utility room with attached store, and a basement suited to a variety of uses.

The property benefits from a oil fired central heating and double glazing.

To the exterior is a large detached outbuilding, gardens, a paddock, and two stables.

It is on the market for offers over £475,000 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

For more information, click here.

Exterior of the property which includes gardens, a small paddock, a courtyard area with two stables and a large detached outbuilding.

1. Templepatrick Road

Reception hall with panelled walls and solid oak flooring.

2. Templepatrick Road

Lounge with ornate ceiling cornice, part panelled walls and solid oak flooring.

3. Templepatrick Road

Feature inglenook style fireplace in lounge with tiled hearth and beam mantle, housing cast iron multi fuel burning stove.

4. Templepatrick Road

