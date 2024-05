Beautifully decorated throughout, the cottage has two and half bathrooms and benefits from oil fired central heating, UPVC double glazing, and two multifuel stoves.

To the exterior is a garage and a generous garden.

The property is situated in the rural community of Islandmagee, a picturesque peninsula located between the towns of Larne and Whitehead in the borough of Mid and East Antrim.

Number 89, Ballylumford Road, is on the market for offers around £265,000 with Independent Homes.

