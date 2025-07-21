Three bedroom bungalow with scenic coastal views in Glenarm

By Helena McManus
Published 21st Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Number 8, Channel Vista is a three bedroom bungalow enjoying a prime position along Glenarm's iconic seafront.

The recently upgraded and extended coastal property offers uninterrupted sea views, landscaped gardens, and stylish interiors.

The charming three-bedroom home, on a spacious plot with parking, is less than a one minute walk to the beach, and strolling distance to the marina, shops and amenities, forest, castle and many other attractions.

It is on the market for with offers over £290,000 with Best Lets and Sales.

For more information, click here.

The coastal bungalow offers uninterrupted sea views.

1. Channel Vista

The coastal bungalow offers uninterrupted sea views. Photo: Best Lets and Sales

Bright entrance hallway with wooden flooring and vertical wood slat wall detail. Triple-glazed composite front door with stained glass and side panel.

2. Channel Vista

Bright entrance hallway with wooden flooring and vertical wood slat wall detail. Triple-glazed composite front door with stained glass and side panel. Photo: Best Lets and Sales

Front-facing reception room with large picture window offering panoramic sea views. Features an attractive open fireplace, built-in shelving, and wooden flooring.

3. Channel Vista

Front-facing reception room with large picture window offering panoramic sea views. Features an attractive open fireplace, built-in shelving, and wooden flooring. Photo: Best Lets and Sales

Spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area with a wide rear window and glazed door leading to the garden. Fitted with a double NEFF oven (electric), and induction hob.

4. Channel Vista

Spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area with a wide rear window and glazed door leading to the garden. Fitted with a double NEFF oven (electric), and induction hob. Photo: Best Lets and Sales

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice