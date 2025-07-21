The recently upgraded and extended coastal property offers uninterrupted sea views, landscaped gardens, and stylish interiors.
The charming three-bedroom home, on a spacious plot with parking, is less than a one minute walk to the beach, and strolling distance to the marina, shops and amenities, forest, castle and many other attractions.
It is on the market for with offers over £290,000 with Best Lets and Sales.
For more information, click here.
1. Channel Vista
The coastal bungalow offers uninterrupted sea views. Photo: Best Lets and Sales
2. Channel Vista
Bright entrance hallway with wooden flooring and vertical wood slat wall detail. Triple-glazed composite front door with stained glass and side panel. Photo: Best Lets and Sales
3. Channel Vista
Front-facing reception room with large picture window offering panoramic sea views. Features an attractive open fireplace, built-in shelving, and wooden flooring. Photo: Best Lets and Sales
4. Channel Vista
Spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area with a wide rear window and glazed door leading to the garden. Fitted with a double NEFF oven (electric), and induction hob. Photo: Best Lets and Sales
