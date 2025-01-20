Constructed in 2021, the property has three spacious double bedrooms to include the master bedroom with en-suite; a large lounge, open plan to the dining area and family area; feature contemporary bifold doors leading to a raised sun terrace, and a modern kitchen and bathroom.

To the exterior is a fully enclosed rear garden laid to artificial grass and boasting a southerly aspect, with parking for two cars at the front.

With an enviable location accessed via a lane off the main North Road overlooking Carrickfergus Golf Club, the property also benefits from gas heating system and double glazing.

It is on the market for offers around £324,950 with Ulster Property Sales.

