Three bedroom detached home with terrific views in Carrickfergus, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 11:36 BST
Number 27, North Road is an impeccably-finished detached home with terrific views, located in Carrickfergus.

Constructed in 2021, the property has three spacious double bedrooms to include the master bedroom with en-suite; a large lounge, open plan to the dining area and family area; feature contemporary bifold doors leading to a raised sun terrace, and a modern kitchen and bathroom.

To the exterior is a fully enclosed rear garden laid to artificial grass and boasting a southerly aspect, with parking for two cars at the front.

With an enviable location accessed via a lane off the main North Road overlooking Carrickfergus Golf Club, the property also benefits from gas heating system and double glazing.

It is on the market for offers around £324,950 with Ulster Property Sales.

For more information, click here.

The impressive detached house was constructed in 2021.

1. North Road

The impressive detached house was constructed in 2021. Photo: UPS

The house is in an enviable location accessed via a lane off the main North Road overlooking Carrickfergus golf Club.

2. North Road

The house is in an enviable location accessed via a lane off the main North Road overlooking Carrickfergus golf Club. Photo: UPS

Living area.

3. North Road

Living area. Photo: UPS

Dining area.

4. North Road

Dining area. Photo: UPS

Related topics:Carrickfergus
