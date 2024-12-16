Three bedroom detached house on 1.25 acre site in County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:55 BST
Number 116, Drumahoe Road is a charming three bedroom detached house on 1.25 acre site in Larne.

The property comprises the main house plus an outbuilding providing a games/office space and garage with power.

The main house features a kitchen, living room, sunroom, full ground floor bathroom and separate WC, a downstairs bedroom (could be used as a reception), and a further two bedrooms on the first floor.

The property also benefits from oil fired central heating and UPVC double glazing throughout.

To the exterior are expansive gardens and parking for at least five vehicles.

This fantastic home is on the market for offers around £249,950 with Best Lets and Sales NI.

For more information, click here.

1. Drumahoe Road

The property has an attractive blue painted exterior. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI

2. Drumahoe Road

Front porch. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI

3. Drumahoe Road

Living room with laminate wood flooring; fireplace cove, suitable for freestanding fire; beam effect ceilings, and table door heading out to feature side garden. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI

4. Drumahoe Road

Kitchen with excellent range of cream painted high and low level units with contrasting worktops. Space for freestanding cooker, extraction fan overhead. Space for dishwasher, washing machine and fridge freezer. Tiled flooring. Lovely feature window overlooking fields and countryside to the front. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI

