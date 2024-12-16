The property comprises the main house plus an outbuilding providing a games/office space and garage with power.

The main house features a kitchen, living room, sunroom, full ground floor bathroom and separate WC, a downstairs bedroom (could be used as a reception), and a further two bedrooms on the first floor.

The property also benefits from oil fired central heating and UPVC double glazing throughout.

To the exterior are expansive gardens and parking for at least five vehicles.

This fantastic home is on the market for offers around £249,950 with Best Lets and Sales NI.

