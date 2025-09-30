Built to an excellent standard, this superb home comprises of three spacious bedrooms (one en-suite); a large reception room leading to an open plan family room with French patio doors to the rear; a magnificent open plan kitchen / dining area; a convenient utility room; WC, and a four-piece family bathroom with a range of high-quality sanitary ware.

Externally, the property has a well-tended front complete with paved pathway, feature pebbles and bespoke railing. A tarmac driveway with generous parking facilities is located to the side of the property.

The property rear is complete with a low maintenance artificial grass finish, paved patio area, boundary fencing and laurel hedging providing excellent privacy. Included in the sale is a bespoke garden room currently being used as a home office, with a large sliding door, laminate flooring and power.

This lovely home is on the market for offers around £240,000 with McAteer Solutions.

1 . Gallion Way The outstanding property is ideally located of the Magherafelt Road on the outskirts of Moneymore. Photo: McAteer Solutions

2 . Gallion Way Bright, spacious entrance hall with composite front door and modern tile flooring. Photo: McAteer Solutions

3 . Gallion Way Elegant reception room with laminate flooring and multiple windows allowing light to flow through. Photo: McAteer Solutions