Three bedroom family home in Mid Ulster with superb garden office

By Helena McManus
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:15 BST
Number 14, Gallion Way is a beautiful detached family home, ideally located off the Magherafelt Road on the outskirts of Moneymore.

Built to an excellent standard, this superb home comprises of three spacious bedrooms (one en-suite); a large reception room leading to an open plan family room with French patio doors to the rear; a magnificent open plan kitchen / dining area; a convenient utility room; WC, and a four-piece family bathroom with a range of high-quality sanitary ware.

Externally, the property has a well-tended front complete with paved pathway, feature pebbles and bespoke railing. A tarmac driveway with generous parking facilities is located to the side of the property.

The property rear is complete with a low maintenance artificial grass finish, paved patio area, boundary fencing and laurel hedging providing excellent privacy. Included in the sale is a bespoke garden room currently being used as a home office, with a large sliding door, laminate flooring and power.

This lovely home is on the market for offers around £240,000 with McAteer Solutions.

For more information, click here.

1. Gallion Way

2. Gallion Way

3. Gallion Way

4. Gallion Way

