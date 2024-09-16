Occupying a large mature site, with elevated views towards Belfast Harbour and Cavehill, this beautiful home comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, lounge with open fire, separate dining room, country style kitchen, three well proportioned bedrooms, and both ground floor and first floor deluxe shower rooms.
Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in tarmac, detached garage, basement stores, and large, private, mature gardens finished in lawn, with raised patio areas and a wide array of plants, trees and shrubbery.
Other attributes include gas heating and PVC double glazing.
It is on the market for offers over £295,000 with Colin Graham Residential.
