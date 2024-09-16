Three bedroom home in County Antrim with excellent views of Cavehill and Belfast Harbour

By Helena McManus
Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:40 GMT
Number 104, Church Road is an immaculately finished property conveniently situated in Glengormley, Newtownabbey.

Occupying a large mature site, with elevated views towards Belfast Harbour and Cavehill, this beautiful home comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, lounge with open fire, separate dining room, country style kitchen, three well proportioned bedrooms, and both ground floor and first floor deluxe shower rooms.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in tarmac, detached garage, basement stores, and large, private, mature gardens finished in lawn, with raised patio areas and a wide array of plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other attributes include gas heating and PVC double glazing.

It is on the market for offers over £295,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

