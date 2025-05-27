Three bedroom semi-detached home with private rear garden in Magherafelt

By Helena McManus
Published 27th May 2025, 12:52 BST
Number 19, The Oaks is a beautifully presented semi-detached home off the Tobermore Road, Magherafelt.

The property has three bedrooms and a bright open plan kitchen, living and dining room, with patio doors leading out onto a south-facing private rear garden.

It features gas fired central heating, with two parking spaces to the front of the house.

This lovely home is on the market for offers over £204,950 with Paul Birt estate agents.

For more information, click here.

The property has two parking spaces to the front.

1. The Oaks

The property has two parking spaces to the front. Photo: Paul Birt

Entrance hallway with tiled floor.

2. The Oaks

Entrance hallway with tiled floor. Photo: Paul Birt

Living area with feature bay window.

3. The Oaks

Living area with feature bay window. Photo: Paul Birt

Spacious dining area.

4. The Oaks

Spacious dining area. Photo: Paul Birt

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice