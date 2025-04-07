The interior features a living room with open fire, sitting room with feature Inglenook style fireplace and cast iron multi-fuel stove, a bright fitted kitchen/dining room, and a downstairs WC.
There are also three well proportioned bedrooms with original ceiling beams, and a bathroom with a three-piece suite.
To the exterior there are several outbuildings including a split level barn with utility area, with gardens laid in lawn to the front, side and rear.
There is also a stone yard to the rear and a driveway to the front.
It is on the market for offers over £344,950 with Hunter Campbell.
1. Glenhead Road
The modernised and extended farm house. Photo: Hunter Campbell
2. Glenhead Road
Living room with Inglenook style fireplace, cast iron multi-fuel stove, and quarry tiled floor. Photo: Hunter Campbell
3. Glenhead Road
Sitting room with open fire. Photo: Hunter Campbell
4. Glenhead Road
Kitchen with range of high and low level units, complimentary work surfaces with matching upstands, range style cooker with five-ring gas hob, grill, double oven, overhead extractor canopy, built in dishwasher, built in fridge freezer, and inlaid Belfast sink with mixer tap. There is also built-in window seating with under bench storage, high intensity low voltage spot lighting, ceramic tiled flooring. Photo: Hunter Campbell
