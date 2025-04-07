Three bedroom, two reception farmhouse with lovely rural views in Glenwherry, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Number 54, Glenhead Road is a detached extended farm house with exceptional rural views in Glenwherry.

The interior features a living room with open fire, sitting room with feature Inglenook style fireplace and cast iron multi-fuel stove, a bright fitted kitchen/dining room, and a downstairs WC.

There are also three well proportioned bedrooms with original ceiling beams, and a bathroom with a three-piece suite.

To the exterior there are several outbuildings including a split level barn with utility area, with gardens laid in lawn to the front, side and rear.

There is also a stone yard to the rear and a driveway to the front.

It is on the market for offers over £344,950 with Hunter Campbell.

For more information click here.

The modernised and extended farm house.

1. Glenhead Road

The modernised and extended farm house. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Living room with Inglenook style fireplace, cast iron multi-fuel stove, and quarry tiled floor.

2. Glenhead Road

Living room with Inglenook style fireplace, cast iron multi-fuel stove, and quarry tiled floor. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Sitting room with open fire.

3. Glenhead Road

Sitting room with open fire. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Kitchen with range of high and low level units, complimentary work surfaces with matching upstands, range style cooker with five-ring gas hob, grill, double oven, overhead extractor canopy, built in dishwasher, built in fridge freezer, and inlaid Belfast sink with mixer tap. There is also built-in window seating with under bench storage, high intensity low voltage spot lighting, ceramic tiled flooring.

4. Glenhead Road

Kitchen with range of high and low level units, complimentary work surfaces with matching upstands, range style cooker with five-ring gas hob, grill, double oven, overhead extractor canopy, built in dishwasher, built in fridge freezer, and inlaid Belfast sink with mixer tap. There is also built-in window seating with under bench storage, high intensity low voltage spot lighting, ceramic tiled flooring. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice