The interior features a living room with open fire, sitting room with feature Inglenook style fireplace and cast iron multi-fuel stove, a bright fitted kitchen/dining room, and a downstairs WC.

There are also three well proportioned bedrooms with original ceiling beams, and a bathroom with a three-piece suite.

To the exterior there are several outbuildings including a split level barn with utility area, with gardens laid in lawn to the front, side and rear.

There is also a stone yard to the rear and a driveway to the front.

It is on the market for offers over £344,950 with Hunter Campbell.

1 . Glenhead Road The modernised and extended farm house. Photo: Hunter Campbell

2 . Glenhead Road Living room with Inglenook style fireplace, cast iron multi-fuel stove, and quarry tiled floor. Photo: Hunter Campbell

3 . Glenhead Road Sitting room with open fire. Photo: Hunter Campbell