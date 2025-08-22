Timeless charm from this historic property in the heart of Royal Hillsborough

On the market priced with Downshire Estate Agents priced at offers over £745,000, this iconic home offers c. 3000 sq ft of elegant, multi-generational living space, blending timeless period charm with modern luxury.

Upon entering this delightful home, you are immediately greeted by the inviting reception hall, which boasts a beautiful cast iron fireplace and open fire, perfect for cosy winter evenings entertaining.

The ample drawing room showcases a striking period fireplace with open fire, which adds a touch of historical elegance to this space which also transforms into a home cinema room, offering a family entertainment system, with ceiling mounted projector, retractable screen, and is wired for surround sound.

The heart of the home, the kitchen, is bright airy and spacious, benefitting from a high ceiling, French doors to the side, and space for a relaxing sofa, it offers an extensive range of bespoke crafted and hand-painted cabinetry with matching dresser, central island, and complimentary fitted dining table.

A feature oil-fired Aga, with additional gas hob, and a sought-after walk-in pantry ensures perfect synergy for culinary enthusiasts.

Upstairs to the front of the property, you will find four generously sized bedrooms, two with luxury ensuite shower rooms and one with pull-down ladder access to a fully fitted room in the roof, ideal for a kids’ den, studio or study.

The impressive principal suite is a true highlight, featuring a high ceiling, spacious ensuite, walk in dressing room with fitted storage, and stairs to a mezzanine floor with built in desk and apex window, ideal for home office or relaxation area.

The rear hallway leads to an additional W.C./cloaks/utility, the fifth bedroom/home office/ or additional reception room with feature French doors to the rear patio area and upstairs boasts a beautiful family room with sandstone fireplace and features full height sliding doors to a stunning spacious balcony with views over the rear garden and beyond to Hillsborough Castle Gardens and Lake.

The impressive outdoor space is accessed via a carriage archway and offers a detached garage with electric car charge point, and ample off-street parking for up to three vehicles.

The southwest facing rear garden, provides a picturesque and delightful landscaped garden area, with boundary Castle wall, ambient lighting, well stocked flowerbeds and a private screened decked area, providing a quiet sanctuary away from the bustle of the village.

Further enhancing the appeal of this unique property is a fully self-contained garden room, with electric heating, shower room, and integrated kitchenette with two ring hob, sink and integrated fridge, ideal for guest accommodation, teenage annex or home business/ office.

1 . Take a look inside this stunning, historic Hillsborough home

