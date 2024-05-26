There can be many issues for those looking to buy their first property. However, with the right advice and plan, you can still get on the property ladder.
There is also a major challenge due to the high demand for properties in today’s market and a reduced supply of properties for sale.
From getting the right information, to ensuring you need have a good team around you to help keep things going smoothly, here are eight top tips from experts Philip Armstrong, Emma McCormick, Thomas Greenway and Glynis Hobson to help you in the buying process.
Buying your first home can be an exciting but daunting process. Picture: pixabay Photo: pixabay
2. Make sure you have a good team around you
Don't think you can get away with only having one or two people to help you on the process, according to Philip Armstrong, founder and managing director of Armstrong Solicitors, it takes many different people to help you on the buying process. He explained: "You need more than your solicitor. You need to make sure you have a mortgage advisor and a surveyor. Your solicitor can only help you on the legal side of things, and your mortgage advisor on the financial side. It's your surveyor who will be able to advise you on the conditions of the property and any matters that need to be investigated."
3. Confirm with your solicitor first
Once you know that a property is for you it can be easy to jump right in and agree to the closest date. But it's important to check that date with your solicitor before signing any contracts. Philip advised: "By confirming with your solicitor first it will ensure any furniture deliveries, or installations that you need set up before you move in can actually be completed in your desired time frame. It will ensure that you have less stress and avoid any extra payments."
4. Don’t go for the cheapest solicitor
It can be easy to judge your options on how much it is going to cost you, especially since you will already be spending a lot of money on the whole process. But it is important to make sure that you get the best solicitor that you can for many reasons."It should cost enough that you know you're getting a great solicitor who is approachable, efficient and does everything they can to protect your legal interests" said Philip."Speak to the solicitor and make sure you'll feel confident working with them, and won't be afraid to ask questions."