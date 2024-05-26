2 . Make sure you have a good team around you

Don’t think you can get away with only having one or two people to help you on the process, according to Philip Armstrong, founder and managing director of Armstrong Solicitors, it takes many different people to help you on the buying process. He explained: “You need more than your solicitor. You need to make sure you have a mortgage advisor and a surveyor. Your solicitor can only help you on the legal side of things, and your mortgage advisor on the financial side. It’s your surveyor who will be able to advise you on the conditions of the property and any matters that need to be investigated.” Connect with Philip at armstrongsolicitors.com Photo: Philip Armstrong