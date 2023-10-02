Number 3, Cheston Close is a two-bedroom apartment with magnificent views of Carrickfergus Castle.

The well-presented first floor property is located in the town centre, with unrivalled views of the castle and Belfast Lough from all of the main rooms.

It has an open plan kitchen/living/dining area with laminate flooring and a separate store room.

There is also a modern bathroom with a white suite.

The property benefits from lift access, double glazing throughout, and gas fired central heating.

It is on the market for £115,000 with Doherty Yea estate agents.

1 . Cheston Close Entrance hallway with laminate wood flooring. Photo: Doherty Yea

2 . Cheston Close The kitchen/living area with laminate wood floor and painted high and low level units. The kitchen is plumbed for a washing machine and has a walk in store cupboard. Photo: Doherty Yea

3 . Cheston Close Modern fitted kitchen. Photo: Doherty Yea

4 . Cheston Close Living and dining area. Photo: Doherty Yea