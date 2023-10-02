Two-bedroom apartment with magnificent views of Carrickfergus Castle
Number 3, Cheston Close is a two-bedroom apartment with magnificent views of Carrickfergus Castle.
By Helena McManus
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
The well-presented first floor property is located in the town centre, with unrivalled views of the castle and Belfast Lough from all of the main rooms.
It has an open plan kitchen/living/dining area with laminate flooring and a separate store room.
There is also a modern bathroom with a white suite.
The property benefits from lift access, double glazing throughout, and gas fired central heating.
It is on the market for £115,000 with Doherty Yea estate agents.
