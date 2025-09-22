Benefiting from lift access, secure gated parking and Juliet style balconies, the property comprises a communal entrance hall with intercom entry system, a private entrance hall, an open plan lounge through dining through kitchen, a luxury fitted kitchen with a comprehensive range of integrated appliances, and a utility store.

There are also two well-proportioned double bedrooms to include the principal en-suite and a separate deluxe bathroom, with a contemporary white three piece suite.

Externally, the property enjoys a private residents' car park with an electric operated gate and intercom entry system, private/allocated car parking space, and a communal garden area finished in lawn, with direct access to the lough shore.

Other attributes include gas heating, double glazing, and a convenient, well sought after location.

This impressive property is on the market for offers over £350,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

