Two bedroom penthouse apartment on Shore Road, Jordanstown

By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Apartment 7, Wavecrest is an immaculately presented penthouse apartment in Jordanstown with stunning uninterrupted views over Belfast Lough.

Benefiting from lift access, secure gated parking and Juliet style balconies, the property comprises a communal entrance hall with intercom entry system, a private entrance hall, an open plan lounge through dining through kitchen, a luxury fitted kitchen with a comprehensive range of integrated appliances, and a utility store.

There are also two well-proportioned double bedrooms to include the principal en-suite and a separate deluxe bathroom, with a contemporary white three piece suite.

Externally, the property enjoys a private residents' car park with an electric operated gate and intercom entry system, private/allocated car parking space, and a communal garden area finished in lawn, with direct access to the lough shore.

Other attributes include gas heating, double glazing, and a convenient, well sought after location.

This impressive property is on the market for offers over £350,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The spacious penthouse apartment has stunning uninterrupted views over Belfast Lough.

1. Wavecrest

The spacious penthouse apartment has stunning uninterrupted views over Belfast Lough. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area with PVC double glazed French doors to glass Juliet style balcony.

2. Wavecrest

Open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area with PVC double glazed French doors to glass Juliet style balcony. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Stunning views of Belfast Lough.

3. Wavecrest

Stunning views of Belfast Lough. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Modern fitted kitchen.

4. Wavecrest

Modern fitted kitchen. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice