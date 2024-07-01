Two bedroom top floor apartment in Greenisland, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:27 BST
Number 17, Bayview is a stylish two bedroom apartment just off the Shore Road, Greenisland.

Located in a quiet, gated complex, the bright and spacious apartment comprises of a porch area through to the hallway, an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with access to a private balcony area, two double bedrooms including a master with en-suite, and a modern bathroom.

The property benefits from gas heating, uPVC double glazing, an intercom access point, an allocated parking space and communal parking for visitors.

It is on the market for offers around £150,000 with Forsythe Residential.

For more details, click here.

Location of the apartment at Bayview, Shore Road.

Entrance to the quiet gated complex.

Hallway with storage.

Kitchen/dining area.

