Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Saturday (April 6) marks the 85th anniversary show of the Ulster Group of the Alpine Garden Society.

Established in 1939, the Ulster Group Alpine Show was started by Lady Clanwilliam, the wife of the then owner of Montalto House in Ballynahinch, along with a group of friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amongst the longest running shows in the UK, the event is still run under National Alpine Garden Society rules and welcomes hundreds of green-finger beginners and enthusiasts every year.

Also marking a huge milestone this year is Stranocum lady Patricia Crossley who is celebrating running her 45th event as well as being the longest serving Show Secretary in the UK.

Held at Greenmount Agricultural and Horticultural College, Muckamore, Antrim, the show hall will be open from 12noon to 3.30pm, and the plant stalls will be open from 11 am. There will be specialist nurseries as well as the Ulster Group’s own plant stalls. As well as the wonderful show plants on the bench, there will be a display of bonsai by the Belfast Bonsai Society.

Refreshments will be available, so visitors can enjoy a relaxing day in the beautiful grounds of Greenmount College, view the stunning show plants, maybe purchase a plant or two, partake of the raffle and enjoy lunch in the restaurant.

Member of the Alpine Garden Society for 45 years and Ulster Show Show Secretary , Pat Crossley is pictured in her Alpine House in Stranocum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad