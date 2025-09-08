Superbly situated on the prestigious Mountsandel Road, internally the home offers well laid out, adaptable accommodation with stunning views to the rear over the garden and River Bann.

Also boasting a summer house with veranda, this fabulous property is a detached residence comprising five bedrooms and four reception rooms. It also features a detached garage with first floor loft which is currently used as an office.

It is on the market for offers around £725,000 with Bensons

209 Mountsandel Road, Coleraine

