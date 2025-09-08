Unique Coleraine family home with five bedrooms, sunroom and private jetty on River Bann

209 Mountsandel Road in Coleraine is a unique family home with spacious gardens leading to the River Bann with a private jetty.

Superbly situated on the prestigious Mountsandel Road, internally the home offers well laid out, adaptable accommodation with stunning views to the rear over the garden and River Bann.

Also boasting a summer house with veranda, this fabulous property is a detached residence comprising five bedrooms and four reception rooms. It also features a detached garage with first floor loft which is currently used as an office.

It is on the market for offers around £725,000 with Bensons

