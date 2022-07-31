Waringstown property: lovingly modernised four-bedroom home with bespoke light-filled design features

Within walking distance of Waringstown village, this attractive family home has so much to offer and seldom does a property of this calibre with individual design and bespoke finishing touches come on the market.

It is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) with offers over £395,000.

This property has been lovingly modernised whilst still retaining its country style charm.

The bespoke kitchen is quite a show stopper, and runs through open plan to the casual dining and living area making this a welcoming property for entertaining.

With an array of warm grey handleless gloss units providing excellent high and low storage, this stunning kitchen comes good looks with practicality. Integrated Siemens appliances include an eye-level oven and grill, oven and five-ring ceramic hob, his and hers fridge and freezer.

The kitchen is enhanced with coordinating island complete with seating, wine cooler, dishwasher and moulded sink with chrome swivel mixer tap. All the units have been finished with an attractive granite work surface and recessed LED and mood lighting complete the luxurious feel.

Careful consideration has gone into the design of the open plan section of the house with high vaulted ceilings coupled with glazing to the roof and walls.

There are two further reception rooms, a formal dining room, utility and master bedroom with modern en-suite.

There is also a luxurious bathroom on the ground floor complete with roll-top free-standing bath, rimless shower enclosure with dual waterfall shower head attachments and floating sink with vanity unit below.

On the first floorthere are three spacious double bedrooms with excellent storage and serviced by a modern shower room.

For many people the appeal of a large private mature garden to the rear with attractive brick paved patio for entertaining will be top of the wish list, for others the triple clear span garage will tick all the boxes.

There is generous parking areas laid in attractive brick paving.

