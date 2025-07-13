The Old Schoolhouse, at 80 Dunkirk Road, Waringstown dates back more than 160 years and has been tastefully renovated into a unique and elegant family home.

It is currently on sale through The Agent (tel: 028 3868 0707) with offers over £399,950.

The property was built in 1862 as Corcreeny Elementary Public School and later served the community as a Sunday School.

Thoughtfully restored with a deep respect for its original character, this unique property retains period features such as antique-style radiators, a spiral staircase, cove cornicing, and deeply recessed windowsills, blending timeless charm with modern comfort.

Once home to head teachers and passed through by generations of pupils, the building holds a tangible connection to the community's past. Every element of the renovation was chosen to reflect its rich heritage — from the Belfast sink to the Victorian-style freestanding bath — while offering stylish, functional spaces for contemporary family life.

Featured in Ulster Property Sales’ 2017 calendar as an outstanding example of sensitive restoration, The Old Schoolhouse stands as a character-filled sanctuary that perfectly balances rustic soul and refined living.

It is a truly special opportunity for anyone seeking a home full of heritage with the practicality of modern family living.

The Old Schoolhouse at 80 Dunkirk Road, Waringstown is steeped in history.

The spacious dining hall.

The dining hall features a beautiful spiral staircase.

The beautifully decorated drawing room features a multi-fuel burning stove with cream fireplace and granite hearth.