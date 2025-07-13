The Old Schoolhouse, at 80 Dunkirk Road, Waringstown dates back more than 160 years and has been tastefully renovated into a unique and elegant family home.
It is currently on sale through The Agent (tel: 028 3868 0707) with offers over £399,950.
The property was built in 1862 as Corcreeny Elementary Public School and later served the community as a Sunday School.
Thoughtfully restored with a deep respect for its original character, this unique property retains period features such as antique-style radiators, a spiral staircase, cove cornicing, and deeply recessed windowsills, blending timeless charm with modern comfort.
Once home to head teachers and passed through by generations of pupils, the building holds a tangible connection to the community's past. Every element of the renovation was chosen to reflect its rich heritage — from the Belfast sink to the Victorian-style freestanding bath — while offering stylish, functional spaces for contemporary family life.
Featured in Ulster Property Sales’ 2017 calendar as an outstanding example of sensitive restoration, The Old Schoolhouse stands as a character-filled sanctuary that perfectly balances rustic soul and refined living.
It is a truly special opportunity for anyone seeking a home full of heritage with the practicality of modern family living.
