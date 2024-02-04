This fabulous 3,885 sq. feet four-bedroom detached home offers not only all the practical features every family would desire, but also boasts a host of luxuries that make it really stand out from the rest.

Sitting on a magnificent landscaped site laid in an array of mature shrubs and trees, the outdoor space is equally stylish and practical. The property has its own stable block, with separate shed suitable for tack room and a sand arena plus separate paddock.

It has a double garage with games room above and even has a garden entertainment room with hot tub and swim spa.

This amazing property is currently on sale through The Agent (tel: 028 3868 0707) with offers over £695,000.

With three reception rooms and beautifully finished outdoor space, this lovely home is just perfect for both modern family life and entertaining family and friends.

Step through the front door and you’ll receive a warm welcome in the large entrance hall and living space, complete with fireplace with gas fire. A large lounge, beautiful curved sunroom with feature ceiling and a family room provide lots of space for everyday life and special occasions.

The spacious kitchen dining area features a luxurious range of high and low level units with a large centre island and has French doors leading to the patio.

A large utility room, shower room and boot room / cloakroom add to the practical features of this marvellous home.

The upstairs accommodation is equally impressive. The luxurious master bedroom comes with a dressing room with built-in wardrobes with dressing table and an en suite bathroom.

Two of the other bedrooms each have dressing rooms and share a Jack and Jill en suite shower room.

A fourth bedroom and home office add to the spacious facilities on offer.

A fabulous luxury family bathroom featuring free-standing roll-top bath and walk-in steam shower adds to the property’s impressive features.

1 . Wonderful family home 3 Derrycor Road, Portadown is a fabulous spacious detached home. Photo: The Agent

2 . Landscaped site The property sits on a magnificent landscaped site. Photo: The Agent

3 . Welcoming space The beautiful entrance hall / living space has a composite front door and a fully tiled floor. Photo: The Agent

4 . Stylish entrance The entrance hall / living space features a fireplace with gas fire and antique-style radiator. Photo: The Agent