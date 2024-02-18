64 Bleary Road is an impressive 3,186 sq. ft. property with five reception rooms. It is currently on sale through The Agent (tel: 028 3868 070) with offers over £399,950.

This fabulous family home has a Mediterranean-style feel, with a huge open plan lounge / sun room giving fantastic views of the beautifully landscaped and immaculately maintained gardens.

The stunning outdoor area is laid in lawns with an array of mature shrubs and trees and can be enjoyed both outdoors and from inside this lovely property. A Japanese-style garden, complete with pond and Oriental-style bridge, completes the fabulous outdoor space.

The property is perfect for family living and entertaining whatever the weather, with spacious indoor accommodation and outdoor courtyard area and separate raised patio area.

This large home has four bedrooms with the master bedroom enjoying a large en suite shower room with ‘his and her’ sinks.

A large games / entertaining room (18‘8“ x 23‘5“) overlooking the lovely gardens offers lots of potential for the new owners.

The property also a detached double garage with home office space and a second double garage which is ideal for a workshop.

1 . Impressive family home 64 Bleary Road, Portadown is a beautiful four-bedroom detached bungalow. Photo: The Agent

2 . Mediterranean style The distinctive front entrance has a Mediterranean feel. Photo: The Agent

3 . Welcoming space The entrance hall has a wood panel and glazed front door with wood panel and glazed side panelling; two cloakrooms and hot press. Photo: The Agent

4 . Perfect for entertaining The bright lounge (18‘7“ x 15‘10“) has a feature fireplace and is open plan to the large sun lounge with fabulous views of the beautiful gardens. Photo: The Agent