Watch: Stylish four-bedroom Lurgan home is perfect for open plan modern living

Anyone looking for a stunning four-bedroom detached home in a super location and just ready to move into can’t fail to be impressed by 47 Foxleigh Wood, Lurgan.
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Feb 2024, 08:12 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 10:20 GMT

This elegant Georgian styled family home is in a popular development just off the Cornakinnegar Road.

It is currently on sale through Hannath estate agents (028 3839 9911) for £319,950.

The spacious accommodation of approx 1,600 sq ft, is finished to the highest standard throughout. This lovely home features a spacious lounge with gas stove, open plan kitchen / dining / living area with a range of integrated appliances, utility, four bedrooms including master bedroom with ensuite, a four-piece bathroom suite and ground floor WC.

The home has a fully installed security alarm, PVC sliding sash windows (front only) and an energy efficient natural gas fired central heating with high output radiators.

There is a bitmac driveway and planning permission for a single detached garage.

The property is set within a stones throw from St Tereasa's Primary School and opposite the new St Ronan's Secondary School. It is also ideally located to the M1 exchange for easy travel to Dungannon or Belfast

Open green spaces and mature woodland provide the perfect scene for outdoor pursuits and discovery, making Foxleigh Wood a very special place to live.

Stunning property

Spacious home

Welcoming space

Ready to move into

