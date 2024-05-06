Watch: Stylish Portadown bungalow could be your perfect escape to the country

This lovely detached three-bedroom bungalow in Gilford is currently on sale through The Agent (tel: 028 3868 0707).

Estate agent Owen Matchett describes the home as “truly idyllic”, with its spacious accommodation and many stylish features.

This impressive property also boasts extensive outdoor space, with a breathtaking landscaped site of approximately half an acre, laid in an array of fabulous mature shrubs, trees, lawns and pond. There are also patio areas where you can relax, a fully-decorated country style garden room, a workshop and parking area for several vehicles.

The property has been decorated to the highest standard throughout in country chic style, with so much thought given to even the smallest details.

With three reception rooms, including a stylish lounge (11’3” x 21’2”) with French doors leading to the conservatory (11’11” x 10’9”), this beautiful bungalow is perfect for both entertaining and family living.

