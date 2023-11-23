Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We asked readers of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times to tell us where they go to shop for their real festive trees at this time of year. Here’s what they told us…

North Antrim Christmas Trees on the Finvoy Road in Ballymoney was mentioned by one reader. The local Christmas tree farm sells Christmas trees, wreaths, foliage and stands.

Having opened for an Early Bird Special day of trading on November 18, they open officially on November 23. Another reader said they always buy their real Christmas tree from Coleraine Garden Centre on the Dunhill Road.

Tips on how to keep your real Christmas tree looking at its best. Credit Pixabay

No matter where you choose, here’s some key tips to help keep your real tree looking tip top:

While the real thing does have a decent life span, you don’t want the final weeks with your tree to be droopy and sad so it’s really important to take care of it. Of course, you’d be forgiven if Christmas tree care has fallen to the back of your mind at this busy time.

If the seller of your tree hasn’t already done so, make a one inch cut off the bottom of the tree – this ensures the tree can properly absorb moisture and isn’t clogged up with dried resin from its initial felling.

If your seller has cut your tree onsite, wrap a damp cloth around the base of the trunk in order to keep it moist on your journey home. Your tree stand should be capable of holding around four and a half litres of water. Keep the base constantly topped up with water otherwise resin will begin to re-form on the base of the tree, which will cause it to dry out.

Anything you’ve heard about fancy additives and gadgets to help keep your tree hydrated aren’t necessary. Regular tap water provides exactly what the tree needs. Just keep things fresh.

You might be surprised to hear that location of the tree is key to its survival. It’s important to keep the tree from drying out, so keep it away from things like fireplaces, log burners, stoves, radiators – just any heat source in general. You need to keep the tree moist. Keep it protected and out of a drought. If your home or the area around your tree is particularly dry, introduce a humidifier into the area, this should aid the tree.

The type of lights you put on your tree can actually seriously affect the overall health of the tree. The older, string of incandescent bulbs create a lot of heat which can dry out the tree so try and avoid these if possible and stick to LEDs. They’re more energy efficient, create less heat and are less of a fire hazard.

