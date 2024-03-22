This two bedroom apartment in Glenmore House, at 56 Glenmore Place is on the market with Pooler Estate Agents priced at £159,950.
The property comprises an entrance hall with alarm system, open living room with two beautifully restored sash windows, recently fitted kitchen, two bedrooms including main bedroom on mezzanine level over the living area, and high specification shower room with large walk in shower, the property is immaculate throughout.
Outside there is ample parking and secure entry for both cars and pedestrians. Internal viewing highly recommended.
FEATURES:
Smart ground floor apartment in secure development
Living room with large sash windows
Recently fitted quality kitchen with stone worktops
Master bedroom on mezzanine level
Second bedroom
High specification shower room
Large double glazed sash windows
Mains gas central heating
Car parking
Security gates