This two bedroom apartment in Glenmore House, at 56 Glenmore Place is on the market with Pooler Estate Agents priced at £159,950.

The property comprises an entrance hall with alarm system, open living room with two beautifully restored sash windows, recently fitted kitchen, two bedrooms including main bedroom on mezzanine level over the living area, and high specification shower room with large walk in shower, the property is immaculate throughout.

Outside there is ample parking and secure entry for both cars and pedestrians. Internal viewing highly recommended.

FEATURES:

Smart ground floor apartment in secure development

Living room with large sash windows

Recently fitted quality kitchen with stone worktops

Master bedroom on mezzanine level

Second bedroom

High specification shower room

Large double glazed sash windows

Mains gas central heating

Car parking

Security gates

