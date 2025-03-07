You could live like royalty as Gosford Castle’s Bastion House goes on the market

Bastion House at Gosford Castle is on the market with CPS Estate Agents in Armagh priced at £675,000, with a bid already in for £640,000.

Gosford Castle in Markethill was constructed in the early 19th century specifically between 1819 and 1825.

The castle was built for Archibald Acheson, the 2nd Earl of Gosford, who was a prominent figure in British and Irish politics.

The design was by renowned architect Thomas Hopper who was known for his Gothic Revival style and the castle is a prime example of the Gothic Revival movement that was popular during the 19th century, characterized by its battlements, turrets, and large windows.

In most recent years the castle gained international fame when parts of it were used as a filming location for the popular television series ‘Game of Thrones’. It featured as Riverrun, the ancestral home of House Tully.

The property lies within the walls of the prestigious Gosford Castle and is located on the grounds of Gosford Forest Park.

The park offers beautiful surroundings, featuring a herd of red deer, arboretum, walled garden, two mill ponds, five children’s play parks, many walking and cycle paths and a host of flora and fauna.

With three double bedrooms and an abundance of space to facilitate more, the property offers unique spacious living conditions and in terms of finish there is no property available on the market to rival it.

While the property is fully renovated, special care and attention has been taken to maintain the integrity and historical background befitting of this fantastic building.

FEATURES

Incredible location within Gosford Forest Park

Walking paths, cycle trails and play parks on your doorstep

Excellent security with two automatic gates

Three floors

Spacious three-bedroom property

Main foyer

Sizeable reception room

Lounge area to the first floor

Two kitchens

Three bathrooms one to each floor

Gas central heating

Private parking facilities

Entertainment area to the rear of the property

Lift

1 . Live like royalty in Gosford Castle's Bastion Gate This stunning, historic property is on the market now Photo: CPS Armagh

