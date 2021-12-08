Lights for Flights helps NI Air Ambulance

Jordan Christie and his family are lighting up their home for charity and they are creating quite the festive stir!

The lights are on display at 9 Meadowbrook, Ballybogey, BT536RE.

Everyone is welcome to have a look and encouraged to donate what you can for the charity.

Jordan said: “This is the second year we have lit up the house for charity and we chose Air Ambulance because we know any one of us might need the service.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising with the charity, said: “Thank you Jordan and family for lighting up your home.

“This year the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) recorded its busiest months since the service commenced in July 2017.

“The service experienced an increase of 30% on their number of call outs during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the previous year, followed by their busiest month to date in July 2021 when they were tasked 78 times in total and clocked up 44 flying hours.

“Jordan, we hope your ‘lights for flights’ will inspire lots of support, thank you!”

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day with the aim of saving lives, brains, and limbs.