Advice for you if finding a new  job can feel like a job in itself

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) runs job clubs through local churches across the UK and we’ve used our experience to put together some top tips to help you on your search.

Be brave - Getting rejected is always disappointing when applying for jobs, but try not to take it personally. There are lots of reasons why the company might have made this decision that are completely out of your control. Be brave and keep putting yourself out there. Hand out CVs at places you’d like to work, even if they’re not actively advertising vacancies. Remember, businesses need reliable, skilled and hard-working people like you, and often you just need to be in the right place at the right time!

Make the most of social media - While you’re casually scrolling through Facebook or Twitter, you could also be on your way to finding a new job. The world is now more digital than ever, so why not make the most of it by following some regional accounts like your local Jobcentre Plus or local businesses? That way, you’ll be the first to see when new vacancies open up. Sign up to email alerts from a job-based website. If finding a new job feels endless and overwhelming, why not sign up to get email alerts from a job-hunting site like Indeed or LinkedIn? Instead of having to trawl endlessly through jobs that really aren’t for you, you can choose to receive alerts about any specific roles you have experience or interest in, and you can upload your CV and qualifications directly so potential employers know who you are and why you’re a great candidate for the job.

Identify your skills - Take some time to write down your top skills. If you’re not sure, talk to your friends and family. Do they think you’re particularly organised, creative or detail-oriented? Do you work best with a team, or are you really good at focusing for long periods of time alone? Think about the experience you already have and what skills you used in past jobs.

Make your personal statement personal. Once you’ve written down a few key skills, have a go at coming up with some specific times you’ve demonstrated these skills. Have you gone above and beyond in your old job, led a project, or overcome a particular challenge? Think of some examples that are as unique to you as possible, then build these into your personal statement and CV.

Repeat yourself - When you’re finding a new job, you might feel like you’re repeating yourself on application after application. This isn’t a bad thing. Using the same personal statement for cover letters, application forms and even during interviews shows you’re able to give concise and specific examples of your skills and strengths – and it saves time too. If you’re applying for a range of jobs, select the skills relevant for each role and include these.

Say it out loud - Knowing – and being able to tell people – what you’re good at builds confidence. Don’t let the first time you say your strengths out loud be in an interview. If you need to, repeat your strengths out loud to yourself enough times that you begin to have confidence in what you’ve written.

Don't do it alone -

Churches around the UK run job clubs, where you can be part of a supportive community of like-minded people, receive one-to-one coaching, and gain the vital skills you need to find work. Visit capuk.org/help to find out where the nearest CAP Job Club is to you.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is a UK charity working with over 580 churches to deliver debt help, budgeting guidance, support to find work, life skills groups and more. If anyone is struggling with debt and would like to find out more about the support CAP offers to become debt-free, please phone CAP Debt Freephone on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org.