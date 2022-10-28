" Ballymena Causeway Credit Union (BCCU) are keen to help with this and as such are pleased to be launching our Interest Free Oil Heating Loans for members. These will be available over the winter period (October 2022 to March 31, 2023) with a maximum loan of £1000 for a maximum term of 6 months.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this loan as an interest free option with payback over 6 months. So you only payback the amount that you borrow. Not only that, but our loans are typically approved in 2 days, so you can get oil ordered quickly. We are also happy to offer our loans to brand new members.”