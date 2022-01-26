Debt charity launches a new campaign in Lisburn

Paul Baillie, Lisburn CAP Debt Centre Manager

This campaign follows a recent CAP report, highlighting that 45% of CAP’s clients across the UK did not know where to seek help, with almost two thirds (62%) thinking they could resolve their debt problems themselves.

According to the CAP 2021 report*, CAP clients in Northern Ireland earn the highest incomes compared to any other UK country, but also owe the highest amount of debt. 77% of total debt makeup is owed to non-priority creditors, for example, credit cards, unsecured loans and overdrafts, which is notably more than the 67% owed by CAP clients across the UK as a whole.

Paul Bailie, CAP Debt Centre Manager in Lisburn said, “Since Covid many people have been preoccupied with their physical rather than their financial health. But their debt still remains and indeed increases and needs to be faced.

“My message to the people of Lisburn is to confront their debt issues today - it will help their physical health as well.

“CAP is highly recommended by Martin Lewis, Money Saving Expert, and is a confidential and free service. Take the uncertainty and worry out of your life by phoning 0800 328 0006 and let CAP help you get debt free.”

Nan Hill, CAP Debt Centre Manager in Finaghy said, “Our local CAP service have walked clients through the debt crisis with support for energy, food, school uniforms whilst recognising how close they were to the edge. Having CAP’s advice is enormously helpful to enable people to make manageable payments and start paying off their debts. This.”