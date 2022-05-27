Fuel costs: NI’s most expensive and cheapest petrol and diesel prices

The latest figures show that prices for both diesel and petrol are continuing to rise.

According to the Consumer Council, the average price for a litre of diesel is now 178p, up from 177.5p a week ago.

Petrol prices also continue to creep up, with the average price across Northern Ireland currently 169.4p per litre, compared to 165.5p this time last week.

Prices at the pumps are continuing to rise. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Consumer Council carries out a weekly price check of fuel in 27 areas right across Northern Ireland and in some areas, motorists are having to fork out well above the average.

The latest breakdown shows that those filling up with diesel in Ballymena were paying the highest average NI price, at 180.4p per litre.

The lowest average diesel price was found in Newtownabbey, at 173.9p per litre.

When it comes to petrol prices, the highest average price in Northern Ireland is currently in Magherafelt where motorists can expect to fork out 178.6p per litre.

The lowest average petrol price, meanwhile, is in Newtownabbey at 161.9p.

The high prices are being attributed to various factors including the war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic recovery, and currency valuations, with no indication that the rise will end anytime soon.

How to save money on fuel

The Consumer Council has provided the following tips for motorists eager to keep their fuel costs as low as possible:

* Keep your tyres inflated - reduce the drag

* Declutter your car - Less weight means less fuel

* Don’t fill your car up – fuel is heavy

* Brake and accelerate less – they burn fuel